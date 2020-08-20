Wilton Wahoos will hold swim team evaluations

WILTON — Evaluations for the Wilton Y Wahoos swim team will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug, 27. The evaluations are open to children of all ages and will take place in the 50-meter outdoor pool at the Wilton Family YMCA at 404 Danbury Road.

Children ages 10 and under will be evaluated between 3 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Children of all ages (6-18) will be evaluated from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Only pre-registered swimmers will be allowed to try out. Registration formas are at https://forms.gle/kQX22Cin1f1z4Uwi8.

Tryouts will include a short in-water session of five to 10 minutes during which coaches will evaluate a swimmer’s skill level. Coaches will answer any questions about the program or the evaluation process.

The Wilton Y Wahoos have over 40 years of tradition of swimming excellence and is a widely respected swim team for swimmers of all ages and all levels of ability, from beginners through Olympic competitors.

The Wilton Y Wahoos are both a “YMCA” team and a “USA Swimming” team competing in meets organized by CT Swimming, a subset of USA Swimming. Wahoo swimmers come from more than 22 towns in southwestern Connecticut and Westchester County. Twenty-five Wahoos have competed at Olympic Trials, including 1988 Olympic silver medalist Janel Jorgensen.

The Wilton Y Wahoos swim team functions not only as a team but a family of supportive members that encourage and guide each other.

“As a competitive swim program, our goal is to offer a high-quality program that enables swimmers to develop self-confidence, self-respect and an appreciation of their own worth as individuals,” said Todd Stevens, director of competitive aquatics. “With over 100 years combined swim team experience the coaching staff endeavors to teach, train, and motivate young people to achieve their ultimate potential in swimming in the belief that this experience will prove valuable to them as they grow as responsible members of their families and citizens of their communities.”

To get involved in competitive swimming, email Jo Ann McCaffrey, Wahoos office manager at jmccaffrey@riverbrookymca.org or call 203-762-8384, ext. 249.