Wilton Wahoos a top fundraiser for Komen cancer walk

Representatives of the Wilton Y Wahoos met with Meg Staubley, Susan G. Komen Development Manager for Connecticut, to present a check for $4,324. From left are Wahoos Coach Todd Stevens, team captain Lori Ende-Skidell, Wahoos swimmer Olivia Crisafulli, Staubley, and Joann McCaffrey, Wilton Wahoos finance and office manager.

WILTON — The 2020 Komen Connecticut Virtual More Than Pink Walk™ raised $200,077.55, surpassing its event goal of $200,000.

The original walk was scheduled for June as an in-person event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors and therefore immune-compromised, Komen leadership opted to host the event virtually in October and asked all to #walkehereyouare.

Among the top Connecticut fundraisers was the Wilton Wahoos, led by Lori Ende of Wilton, which raised $4,324.

Registrants posted their #walkwhereyouare photos to social media showing selfies and groups taking their walk, of any distance, along paved and dirt roads, along lakes and rivers, and even hillsides.

Two other New England virtual More Than Pink Walks — Massachusetts and Vermont — took place on Oct. 24, and also surpassed their goals.

These three events are part of Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraising series supported by Bank of America and Walgreens.

Susan G. Komen® advocates for strong public policy, funds research, empowers patients with information, improves access to high-quality care and offers treatment assistance and patient support.

Those in need of assistance may call: 1-877-GO-KOMEN. The hotline will help set people up with the appropriate doctors, clinics, hospitals and anything else they may need. Educational materials will continue to be available online at komen.org.