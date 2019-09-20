Wilton Volunteer Ambulance corps offers EMT course

EMTs from the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps demonstrate Hands-Only CPR at this summer's street fair. The corps is offering a course to potential EMTs beginning next month.

When injury or illness befalls someone in Wilton, it is the emergency medical technicians of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps who will check them out and, if ncessary, take them to the hospital.

These EMTs are on call 24/7, and except for two paid EMTs who cover the weekday shift, the rest are volunteers. The corps welcomes new members and to make that possible, offers an EMT certification course beginning next month.

Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. and some Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Oct. 7 through Feb. 13. The program will take place at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

The course, which is offered in conjunction with Norwalk Hospital, meets all national registry and Connecticut requirements. There will be quizzes at each class and a written and practical exam to pass.

During the course, participants will spend four hours observing in the Norwalk Hospital ER, and they will assist with at least 10 patients during clinical time on the Norwalk ambulance.

Those who successfully complete the course may take the national registry exam and state practical exams. They must be at least 16 years old, at time of state exam to be EMT.

The course fee is $825 plus textbook. That cost is fully reimbursable if the student joins the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and remains an active member in good standing after one year.

Registration may be done through the Wilton Parks and Rec eTrak portal at https://bit.ly/2m4ZIwo Click Register and search for EMT.

More information including the Saturday dates and course syllabus may be found at https://bit.ly/2ksgBRr

For more information, email admin@wiltonambulance.org or call 203-834-6245.