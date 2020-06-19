Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps veterans earns community service award

In front, Lee Ann Schneider, Regent, Drum Hill Chapter, NSDA, presents the Drum Hill DAR's community service award to Ron Hitter of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Others pictured, back row, from left, Dillon Pojano, President Connecticut C.A.R. (Children of the American Revolution), Shannon and Jimmy Hitter, John Myers, Past President WVAC. Middle row, from left, Mary Bendix, Southwest District Director, CT DAR, Lisa Pojano, and Anne Hamar.

WILTON — The Drum Hill Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Drum Hill DAR) presented its Community Service Award to Ron Hitter, a member of the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (WVAC).

In a citation presented last week in a private ceremony, the group commended Hitter for his more than 17 years of service as a volunteer providing emergency medical assistance to Wilton residents.

“Ron has been an active member of WVAC since the early 2000s, serving as a volunteer EMT and ambulance driver.... He is a tireless contributor of WVAC, and although he is no longer a licensed EMT, he has been driving the ambulance up until November 2019. Ron is an inspiration to the entire Corps,” the citation said.

Hitter has held several elected positions in the WVAC, including vice president from 2007-09, president from 2009-13, and treasurer from 2014 through today.