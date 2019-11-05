Wilton Veterans Day events

While there will be no parade this year, the James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m., at the Wilton Veterans Memorial Green along Center Street.

All veterans and the Wilton community are encouraged to attend. The guest speaker will be the Middlebrook student who is the winner of this year’s Veterans Day essay contest sponsored by Post 86.

Wilton veterans are also invited to attend two assemblies at Middlebrook School on School Street. The first assembly will begin with a reception for veterans with refreshments in the cafeteria at 11:15 a.m., followed by the assembly from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The second assembly will start again with refreshments in the cafeteria at 12:30 p.m. and the program will run from 1 to 2 p.m.