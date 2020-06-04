Wilton Turnover Shop welcomes customers once again

Nicole LaVorgna, left, and Eve Ogdon show off the face coverings for sale at the Turnover Shop in Wilton, CT, made by shop volunteer Janel Cassara. Both are 2018 Wilton High School graduates. LaVorgna is home for the summer from Endicott College, Ogdon from Tufts University.

WILTON — Fans of the Turnover Shop — Wilton’s thrift and consignment store — have been trickling back since it reopened May 26.

“People have started to come back,” said Nicole LaVorgna, home for the summer from Endicott College, who was working the cash register.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. There are a few changes.

The only consignments being accepted right now are furniture items; other consigments will resume in the fall. The shop is accepting all other items as donations. Items brought for drop-off should be brought around to the side door, rather than bringing them through the front door as had been the custom.

The dressing rooms are closed and items will not be held at this time, LaVorgna said, but the shop will hold purchases for later pick-up.

Among the items being sold are face coverings made by volunteer Janel Cassara.

The changes didn’t bother the customers who came by the Turnover Shop last Thursday. One woman was making a second trip with donations. There’s been a lot of that, the volunteers said, with seemingly everyone cleaning out their houses.

Another woman had a smile on her face as she browsed the shelves.

“I missed it,” she said. “The people are nice. It’s therapeutic.

“I have some things to bring in because I was cleaning to keep busy. I can’t tell you my name,” she added, because she didn’t want her husband to know she was there.