Wilton Traffic Alert: Road closure next week

A portion of Pimpewaug Road in Wilton will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

A section of Pimpewaug Road in Wilton will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 30, due to power line construction by a subcontractor of Eversource.

The closure will be south of Skunk Lane. All traffic exiting Skunk Lane will be required to head north to Cannon Road. No traffic will be allowed southbound from Cannon Road except for local traffic.

Traffic will be closed at Route 7 except for the residents or businesses within the closed area. The road closure will begin 9 a.m. and conclude between 5 and 7p.m.

This is expected to be a one-day closure. Wilton police and flaggers will be on hand to assist with traffic and the Wilton Police Department has been working closely with the schools and school bus company to minimize disruption to school bus traffic. The rain date is Thursday, Oct. 31.