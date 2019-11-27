Wilton Toys for Tots drive is on

WILTON — Christmas and Hanukkah may be almost a month away, but the annual Toys for Tots drive has less than three weeks to go.

The signs are up at collection centers for the annual toy drive led nationally by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Businesses and organizations are collecting new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children in the local communities. In this area, they are distributed through church groups, social services, children’s hospitals and similar organizations.

Most toys will be collected on Friday, Dec. 13, with a final pickup on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The Marine Corps Reserve in Ridgefield is the local hub for the Northwest Fairfield County Toys for Tots campaign that serves nine towns: Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Ridgefield and Weston and Wilton.

According to Matthew McMahon, the local campaign coordinator, the distribution center in Ridgefield will collect and sort more than 30,000 toys in the next few weeks.

“Our charter is to collect and distribute locally,” he said. “The town of Wilton has always been very generous.”

The campaign has been running nationally since 1948 and since then has distributed 566 million toys.

One of the Wilton collection centers is Westy Self Storage at 65 Danbury Road, which will provide a driver and truck for picking up the toys.

“We are proud that we have been part of the Toys for Tots program for over two decades,” said Shawn Thompson, district director of Westy Self Storage, Wilton. “Every child deserves a special gift at Christmas.”

Anyone wishing to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for the campaign may do so at one of the following collection points:

Bankwell - 47 Old Ridgefield Road.

Webster Bank - Wilton Center.

Starbucks - 21 River Road.

Wilton Pediatric Dentistry - 101 Old Ridgefield Road.

Wilton Pizza - Wilton Center.

Tracy Locke Partners - 131 Danbury Road.

Cubesmart - 111 Danbury Road.

ASML - 77 Danbury Road.

Westy - 65 Danbury Road.

Tooher Fararis - 43 Danbury Road.

Jake’s Wayback - 607 Main Ave, Norwalk.

Neilson Co. - 40 Danbury Road.

TD Bank - 40 Danbury Road.

AIG - 50 Danbury Road.

Signal Administration - 64 Danbury Road #200.

Wilton Fire - 240 Danbury Road and Ridgefield Road.

Diray Media - 372 Danbury Road.

Wilton YMCA - 404 Danbury Road.

Pawradise - 26 Cannon Road.

Wilton Auto & Tire - 658 Danbury Road.

Georgetown Orthodonics - 73 Redding Road.

Hoffman Landscapes - 647 Danbury Road.

Canine Fence - 489 Danbury Road.

Greens at Cannondale - 435 Danbury Road.

Wilton High School - 395 Danbury Road.

Middlebrook School- 131 School Street.

Commonfund - 15 Old Danbury Road.