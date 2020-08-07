Wilton: Town WiFi available, no progress on power, more trains

WILTON — Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice joined other town officials across the state in voicing to Gov. Ned Lamont their frustration with Eversource’s response to power outages. As of Friday morning, more than 5,000 of the utility’s customers in Wilton were still without power.

In a message on the town’s website, Vanderslice said she spoke of the number of landlocked roads in town that “have been largely ignored by Eversource.” She said these roads are usually a first priority.

A number of residents have voiced similar worries and frustration through the SeeClickFix app that their roads have no way in or out for residents or emergency vehicles. On Wednesday, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield expressed the same concerns saying of answering calls “just getting there is hard enough,” explaining some roads were closed at both ends.

As of Thursday, Vanderslice said, only 525 utility crews were working within the state’s 169 municipalities. That number was expected to rise to 1,377 by the end of today, she said.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Eversource said it estimated restoration would be “substantially complete” by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, “with many customers restored before that time.”

Exacerbated by the lack of power is lack of cell and cable service. Frontier was the only cable or cellular company to join the call with the governor, Vanderslice said. She reported it is setting up generators throughout the state to assess damage affecting its service.

Town WiFi

Vanderslice announced a WiFi hotspot is available at the rear entrance to town hall on Danbury Road. It is accessible from the parking lot near the building. The name is Towguest and the password is Warrior1.

WiFi is also accessible in the Wilton High School parking lot between the field house and Lilly Field at 395 Danbury Road. The password is Warrior1. Those using the available WiFi are asked to maintain social distancing if they leave their cars.

Residents may also sign up for two-hour time slots to gain access inside Comstock Community Center at 180 School Road for WiFi and to charge devices. The building will be available weekdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are asked to sign up via e-Trak. Walk-ins will be allowed if space is available. Those using Comstock must wear masks and complete a contact form. There is no air conditioning in the building and bathrooms will not be available.

Transfer station and water

Water continues to be available at the Wilton Fire Department, 238 Danbury Road, and the transfer station on Mather Street will be open Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Library

Wilton Library, which is still without power in Wilton Center, announced its drive-thru window will be closed until further notice.

Trains

Metro-North announced it has restored service between Stamford and New Haven and weekend service will be provided between New Haven and Grand Central Terminal. Delays and cancellations are possible.

Bus service is being provided on a weekend schedule on the Danbury branch line. There may be delays due to road closures and detours.

Metro-North’s automated phone system can be reached at 877-690-5114 or to speak with a representative, call 646-252-1701.