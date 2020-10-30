Wilton Town Hall, Annex working remotely around Election Day

WILTON — Wilton Town Hall, and Town Annex employees are going to work remotely around Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to the first selectowoman’s office.

“Due (to) the expected high volume of traffic due to election related activities at the Wilton Town Hall campus, employees in Town Hall and Town Annex buildings will be working remotely on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Town Annex employees will also be working remotely on November 4th,” a press release said.

Employees will be available by phone and email during their department’s normal business hours. There will be no access to Town Hall and Annex drop box services on these days. Residents are asked to plan accordingly,” the information also reads.

There will still be the normal “24/7” availability of the Wilton Police Department, and the town’s Fire Headquarters.

Contact information of additional departments for residents of the town who need it can be found in the town’s directory on its website.