Wilton Town Charter and local ordinances now online

Wilton’s Town Charter and local ordinances are now available in an easy-to-use and searchable online format, according to the first seelctwoman’s office.

The town engaged eCode360 to provide this service, which also includes regular monitoring for compliance with state legislative changes.

The link, on the town’s homepage under the Government and How Do I menus, replaces the previous PDF version. This technology initiative is one of many implemented in the last few years to allow for a more efficient and transparent town government, according to the first selectman’s office.

For questions or assistance call the Wilton Town Clerk’s office at 203-563-0106.