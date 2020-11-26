Wilton Thanksgiving mission accomplished

Toni Boucher, center, along with many volunteers, helped gather, put together, and deliver 500 paper bags of donated Thanksgiving "fixings" to go along with turkeys distributed by Harry Bell of the Color a Positive Thought organization to needy families in Bridgeport.

WILTON — Toni Boucher, along with Sari Weatherwax, Hella McSweeny and other volunteers helped gather, put together, and deliver 500 paper bags of donated Thanksgiving “fixings” to go along with turkeys distributed by Harry Bell of the Color a Positive Thought organization to needy families in Bridgeport.

When Boucher heard of the donation of 500 turkeys, she set about to accompany them with traditional side dishes and asked people to donate stuffing mix, sweet potatoes and marshmallows, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie filling.

“I would like to thank the community for their incredible response. You have warmed our hearts and brought these families much joy and a wonderful Thanksgiving meal during these most challenging times,” Boucher said.