Wilton Student Briefs

Champlain College

Isaac Reeves was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Champlain College.

Colby College

Local students named to the fall semester dean’s list at Colby College are: Jason H. Garrelick, class of 2022, Greens Farms Academy graduate, son of Gary Garrelick and Donna Rothman of Wilton; and Chloe E. Zimmermann, class of 2022, Wilton High School graduate, daughter of Stephen and Lynn Zimmermann of Wilton.

Emerson College

The following students were named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Emerson College: Tyler Englander, sports communication, class of 2020; and Matthew Tucker, sports communication, class of 2023.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Daniel Weisman earned a bachelor of science in environmental engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Quinnipiac University

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University: Rosalba DiIorio, Chloe Kouvaris, Jeffrey Lane, Dylan Lewis, Vivian Quinlan, Julia Schiavone, Camryn Sell.

University of Delaware

The following students were named to the University of Delaware’s fall semester dean’s list: Ellery Davis, Lindsay Clark, Aldyn Flavin, Megan Meyer, Morgan Dill.

University of New Hampshire

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire: Jessica Favarolo, highest honors, business administration, finance major; Anna Clark, high honors, English major; Grace Ziskind, high honors, psychology.

University of Richmond

Sal Dominick, III was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Richmond.

University of Scranton

Wogan Hanrahan, a junior, biophysics major and Eamonn Hanrahan, a junior, exercise science major were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton.

Widener University

James Arbisi was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Widener University where he is majoring in criminal justice.