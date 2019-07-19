Wilton Street Fair is Saturday — roads will be closed

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is hosting its eighth annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wilton Center.

A section of Old Ridgefield Road between Center Street and Godfrey Place will be closed for vehicle traffic. Detours will be put in place by Wilton CERT from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual summer festival is supported by retailers, restaurants, businesses, artisans and local organizations to showcase the Wilton community as a vibrant retail, service and dining destination.

The event is presented by Kimco Realty, Blue Buffalo with Pet Pantry, and Wusthof. Also sponsoring are Fairfield County Bank, and Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy. Supporting sponsorships are provided by Gregory and Adams P.C., Arista Industries, and Berkshire Hathaway.

Entertainment includes music by 95.9/The Fox and the Community Steel Band, as well as Farm on Wheels, Safari Bob’s rideable animals, yoga demos and Woodcock Nature Center. Wilton’s police K9 Baso his trainer, Officer Eric Patenaude, will also be at the fair where the community may meet him and watch a demonstration of Baso’s skills.

Wilton Library will present its annual summer sidewalk book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with beach/vacation reads, children’s books, teen chapter books, DVDs, CDs, and more.

Children’s activities include face-painting, bouncy-house and obstacle course, magician, balloon characters and bubbles from Mr. Bungles, kids crafts, sand art party plus treats.

Food vendors include Melt Mobile, Chef Jeff’s BBQ, Angie’s Cocinita, Bubble and Brew, College Creamery and Boom Thai.

Attractions and activities for the whole family will be centered around the gazebo, Pet Pantry, and the Stop & Shop center. There will also be activities for dogs.

Street Fair vendors and entertainment will be along Old Ridgefield Road from the Village Market to Godfrey Place, including the Town Green at the Gazebo. Rain or shine.

Volunteers are needed to help with the fair and interact with the community.

For more information or to volunteer: Debra Hanson at the Chamber office at 203-762-0567 or email info@wiltonchamber.com.

