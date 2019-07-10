Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale is July 20

The annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale is a summer tradition. The annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale is a summer tradition. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale is July 20 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is hosting its eighth annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wilton Center.

The annual summer festival is supported by retailers, restaurants, businesses, artisans and local organizations to showcase the Wilton community as a vibrant retail, service and dining destination.

The event is presented by Kimco Realty, Blue Buffalo with Pet Pantry, and Wusthof. Also sponsoring are Fairfield County Bank, and Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy. Supporting sponsorships are provided by Gregory and Adams P.C., Arista Industries, and Berkshire Hathaway.

Entertainment includes music by 95.9/The Fox and the Community Steel Band, as well as Farm on Wheels, Safari Bob’s rideable animals, yoga demos and Woodcock Nature Center. Wilton’s police K9 Baso will also be at the fair where the community may meet him and watch a demonstration of his skills.

Food vendors include Melt Mobile, Chef Jeff’s BBQ, Angie’s Cocinita, Bubble and Brew, College Creamery and Boom Thai.

Attractions and activities for the whole family will be centered around the gazebo, Pet Pantry, and the Stop & Shop center. There will also be activities for dogs.

Street Fair vendors and entertainment will be along Old Ridgefield Road from the Village Market to Godfrey Place, including the Town Green at the Gazebo. Rain or shine.

Information: Debra Hanson at the Chamber office at 203-762-0567 or email info@wiltonchamber.com.