Wilton Social Services reaches out during the pandemic

WILTON — The town’s social services department has been one of the busiest during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Heath, director of Social Services, gave an update June 15 to the Board of Selectmen on services being offered to the Wilton community.

Youth Services is providing support and short-term counseling for 10 students and their families at this time, according to Heath.

Social Services is assisting residents affected by COVID who need food stamps and additional assistance.

Wilton’s Senior Center remains closed. However, Activities Director Stephanie Rowe is working to develop online programs for seniors.

The food pantry at Comstock Community Center, which provides free non-perishable food, has been bustling. The pantry has gone into overdrive serving a large number of residents, many who unexpectedly found themselves unemployed or underemployed during the pandemic, according to Heath.

To keep things safe at the food pantry, workers and visitors are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.

At this time, the food pantry is well stocked, thanks to an outpouring of donations from the Wilton community, Village Market, the town’s emergency fund and the community assistance fund, according to Heath.

Donations for the Food Pantry can be dropped off in the shed at Comstock.

Heath has been calling on 80 households in town, ones with seniors and the town’s most vulnerable residents, to check how they are doing. The police and fire departments are assisting, Heath said.

“It’s been a challenging few months,” she said.

She commended Wilton residents and groups who have helped out during the pandemic:

Peg Koellmer formed Wilton Helping Hands, matching volunteers with seniors who can not leave their homes.

Patty Tomasetti and Warrior Helpers created homemade masks for social services clients and households.

Wendy Nadal and the Wilton Woman’s Club formed Volunteer Village Market Shoppers to do grocery shopping for people who can’t leave their homes.

Wilton Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and United Way have provided financial support.

The Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging has helped seniors receive food each week.

The Georgetown Lions Club and Georgetown Village Restoration have donated gift cards for social services clients.

Students at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy have held a food drive for those in need.

Any resident in need of assistance or with questions about social services can call Sarah Heath at 203- 834-6238.

