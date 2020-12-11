Skip to main content
Wilton Sip 'N' Shop's marks 5th year in COVID style

Circle of Care is the beneficiary of the annual Sip 'N' Shop event taking place this month. Above, co-founder Liz Salguero is joined by two children the organization has helped, either through financial donations, emotional support, or social activities.

Jeff Salguero / Circle of Care

WILTON — Janet Montalbano, makeup artist at the cosmetics company Let’s Make Up, is hosting her fifth annual Sip ’N’ Shop charity event to benefit the nonprofit organization Circle of Care. The event for 2020 began online Dec. 6, and goes through New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Photographer and owner of Justin Baiad Photography, Justin Baiad, and life coach and tarot card reader Liza Mariani are co-hosting the event. Baiad is donating 50 percent, and Mariani is donating 100 percent of their December proceeds from their businesses to Circle of Care.

The event has different vendors including a mobile massage therapist, stone mason, boutique gift merchants, and Dave’s Planet Pizza. The business is also donating part of the meals that are ordered there, to Circle of Care. Restrictions for social gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic have put the event online. The event is about small businesses supporting other small businesses, while also helping a local charity. Montalbano hopes to raise $25,000 for Circle of Care from the event. She has raised more than $100,000 overall with the Sip ’N’ Shop events.

A platinum sponsorship for a $1,000 donation, and a gold sponsorship for a $300 donation are available. Sponsors of the event and donors who contribute $200 or more to Circle of Care and mention Sip ’N’ Shop when they do so are having their names put in a drawing that is worth more than $2,500 in prizes. There are prizes such as: A weekend getaway, a bicycle and a makeup session. The sponsors’ advertisements are also on the Facebook PageAnnualHolidaySipandShop.