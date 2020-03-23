Wilton: Seven coronavirus cases, medical reserve volunteers needed

WILTON — There have now been seven cases of the coronavirus reported in Wilton. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said the cases were “laboratory confirmed” in a statement on the town’s website.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reports 327 cases statewide of COVID-19, the disease caused from the coronavirus, resulting in eight deaths.

In Fairfield County, there are 208 cases, the most of any county in the state.

For residents seeking to help at this time, Vanderslice put out a call that the Westport-Weston-Wilton Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is seeking volunteers.

The MRC is comprised of organized medical, non-medical, and public health professionals who serve as volunteers to respond to natural disasters and emergencies. These volunteers assist communities during emergencies and for ongoing efforts in public health. Sponsored by the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General, MRC is a component of the President’s Citizen Corps.

People interested volunteering for the MRC can fill out an online application which includes further details and contact information. Corps members receive workers compensation, Vanderslice said.

During this time, while most residents are sheltering in place to prevent the spread of the virus, the Norwalk River Valley Trail, particularly off Wolfpit Road, is receiving a high volume of use, Vanderslice said.

To adhere to social distancing, Vanderslice recommends residents consider walking along a number of other town trails. “Trails and sidewalks connect Merwin Meadows to the high school and on to Allen’s Meadow. In addition, there are approximately three miles of underutilized sidewalks along Route 7, from Olmstead Hill Road to Wolfpit Road. Please respect field and recreational facilities closings,” Vanderslice said.

Coronavirus cases have exceeded 350,000 globally, with 35,079 reported in the U.S. Almost half those cases, 15,168, have been reported in New York state. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that an estimated 40 percent to 80 percent of residents could get the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, there were 458 deaths attributed to the virus reported across the country.

