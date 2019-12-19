Wilton Selectmen briefs: town planner, tree warden, cable grant

The following items were discussed and voted on at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Dec. 16.

Town Planner hire

The board authorized First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice to offer the position of Town Planner to a candidate interviewed by the search committee. The person’s name was not revealed, Vanderslice said, pending the person’s notification to their current employer.

Tree Warden

The board appointed Nicholas Lee as a second Tree Warden for the town.

Cable grant

The board authorized the first selectwoman to apply for an annual Area 9 Council cable grant.

Gifts

The selectmen acknowledged the following gifts to the town for the benefit of Horseshoe Pond: Paul Iffland - $50, Gary & Stephanie Moore - $100, Franklin and Clara Dunn - $25, Martin and Mary Wagner - $100, Mark and Merideth Gilmor - $25, Stephen Pettit - $100, David and Heather Tatkow - $50, and Anne Clarke - $25.