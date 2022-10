WILTON — The school district's number of positive COVID cases has decreased and remained fairly level since school started, according to school data.

Wilton Schools has averaged about 17 positive cases per week since Sept. 19. There were a total 50 positive cases among students and staff in the past three weeks, compared to first week of the year which had 43 cases alone, according to the district's COVID dashboard.

As of Tuesday, eight students and five staff members were isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

There were three positive cases at Wilton High School, five at Middlebrook Middle School, five at Cider Mill Elementary and three at Miller-Driscoll during the first week of October, according to the dashboard.

These numbers are a stark drop from the end of the last school year. The district reported weekly total positive cases in the 60s for most of May and June, with a one-week total of 126 for the week ending May 13.

Superintendent Kevin Smith said he is unsure why the district is seeing a "pattern of relatively low transmission."

"I feel very fortunate that we have not had the significant disruption to schooling as a result of COVID in the way we have in the past,” Smith said.

School officials still recommend students self-test before coming to school if they feel even mild symptoms — such as a slight fever, a cough, congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or body aches. Students are allowed to go to school if the test is negative.

While remote learning is no longer an option for students, "quarantine learning" is part of the district's 2022-23 plan. This means only students isolating because they tested positive for COVID or are a close contact will be able access online resources for schooling.

"Connecticut legislation this year passed a new law — Public Act 22-80 — that includes language specifically addressing remote learning. According to the legislation, remote learning must be in accordance with SDE standards and explicitly prohibits dual/synchronous instruction which is the simultaneous instruction by a teacher to students in-person in the classroom and students engaged in remote learning," the district said in a letter on quarantine learning. "However, it is recommended that we provide support for continuity of learning for students who cannot attend in-person due to COVID-19 isolation. Our Quarantine Learning plan provides our students with support while adhering to the new law of staying away from dual instruction."