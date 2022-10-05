For 10 years, Wilton teens have turned to this group when they need a safe ride

WILTON — Wilton Safe Rides is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall with its highest number of Wilton teen volunteers in the program's history, officials said.

Safe Rides provides free, safe trips home for Wilton teens on weekend nights during the school year. Those rides come from other Wilton teens who donate their time to ensure their neighbors and classmates stay safe. The program was founded in neighboring Darien in 1984 and has since spread to many high schools throughout the state.

Relaunched in 2012 after a brief stint in the late 1980s, the reinvigorated Wilton Safe Rides program has now reached its 10th consecutive year in operation and has amassed its largest teen participation total with 175 members.

"It started with just eight people," said former organizer Mike Safko, who headed the relaunch in 2012 after his daughter received her drivers license. "That was efficient for the first year. But soon, volunteers started saying 'Hey, it's getting busier.'"

The small group of eight grew. Soon, it was 18 volunteers. Then, word spread fast and the group grew to more than 30. The group continued to expand as more Wilton High School students told their friends, said Parent Coordinator Karen Brophy.

Now Wilton Safe Rides has teams of roughly 20 that are assigned by Brophy to be on call one weekend a month to pick up Wilton teens in town and drop them off at home.

And while Brophy has now taken over for Safko and heads the program, she credits much of the work to the student participants, especially student co-leaders Lucy Corry and George Hahn.

"I like the idea of being able to help my community," Corry said. "I can directly have an influence on my peers and be able to protect them from, potentially, getting into a situation where they may be taking an unsafe ride home."

Hahn said he was introduced to the program by his older sister, who was also involved, and he relishes the opportunity to not only help keep his peers safe, but create a more unified community through the program's efforts.

As co-leaders, Hahn and Corry help coordinate teams of drivers for their shift. Drivers start their shift at Trackside Teen Center in Wilton Center around 9:30 p.m. Each driver takes a breathalyzer test and the results are recorded on a sheet that is delivered to the Wilton Police Station by 10:15 p.m., Hahn said.

"We want to make sure they are in perfect shape to drive, and the volunteers have had no problem with it," Safko said, also noting that having local town government and law enforcement support the program the way they have in the past 10 years has played an integral role in its success. The police also have a list of the drivers and allow those teens to be driving past curfew on their assigned nights.

Upon returning from Wilton police headquarters, team captains will typically pick up food and the group will mingle for a bit before calls begin to come in around 10:45 p.m. The teams are on call until 2 a.m. every shift.

Safe Rides ensures that those who use the services are completely anonymous, meaning they do not keep records of who calls for rides.

The group's latest weekend had roughly 50 rides completed by shift's end. The Safe Rides schedule coincides with the academic year, meaning that it does not function during the summer vacation. Despite that, Safko said the group does more than 1,000 rides a year.

"It shows the character that this town has, especially that people are willing to sacrifice their weekends and give their time for the community at large," Hahn said. He said the group has members who are athletes who still come to drive after having a game, as well as others who will come following an event or engagement of their own. He said their drive and willingness to participate is encouraging for the program's future.

Corry said that the program is in good hands. She became involved with the program due to its popularity among Wilton High School students, adding that neither she nor Hahn had to do much recruiting as most members came to them to ask if they could participate. Her focus now, she said, is keeping Safe Rides' good reputation in the community and to prepare the next wave of captains.

"It's about preparing them to take over as the new leaders, and equipping them with the tools," she said.

Wilton teens can call 203-834-CARE (2273) on Friday and Saturday nights for a free ride home.