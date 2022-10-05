For 10 years, Wilton teens have turned to this group when they need a safe ride

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WILTON — Wilton Safe Rides is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall with its highest number of Wilton teen volunteers in the program's history, officials said.
Safe Rides provides free, safe trips home for Wilton teens on weekend nights during the school year. Those rides come from other Wilton teens who donate their time to ensure their neighbors and classmates stay safe. The program was founded in neighboring Darien in 1984 and has since spread to many high schools throughout the state.