Wilton SAT scores improve slightly

Of the 303 Wilton High School students who took the 2019 SAT test this past spring, 277 — 92 percent — met or exceeded the goal in English Language Arts, and 230 — 76.4 percent — did the same in math.

The average score for ELA was 615 out of a possible 800; the average score for math was 596. These scores were slightly higher than the 2018 scores of 601 for ELA and 591 for math, when 317 students took the test.

In 2018, 281 students — 88.6 percent — met or exceeded the goal in ELA while 232 students — 73.4 percent — met or exceeded the goal in math.

The breakdown of how students performed on the 2019 test is as follows:

English Language Arts

Level 1: goal not met — 6 — 2 percent.

Level 2: approaching goal — 18 — 6 percent.

Level 3: met goal — 125 — 41.5 percent.

Level 4: exceeded goal — 152 — 50.5 percent.

Math

Level 1: goal not met — 11 — 3.7 percent.

Level 2: approaching goal — 60 — 19.9 percent.

Level 3: met goal — 132 — 43.9 percent.

Level 4: exceeded goal — 98 — 32.6 percent.

DRG A

Wilton is part of the state’s District Reference Group A. District reference groups are a grouping of public school districts based on the socioeconomic status of students and their families.

Of the districts in DRG A, New Canaan had the highest score for ELA — 618. It also had the highest percentage of students meeting or exceeding goal.

Darien had the highest math score — 628, as well as the highest percentage of students meeting or exceeding goal.

The SAT scores for the remaining districts are as follows:

ELA

Darien — 611.

New Canaan — 618.

Ridgefield — 604.

Weston — 604.

Westport — 612.

Region 9 — 591.

Math

Darien — 628.

New Canaan — 618.

Ridgefield — 604.

Weston — 590.

Westport — 611.

Region 9 — 589.

Met or exceeded goal in ELA

Darien — 322 students — 93.1 percent.

New Canaan — 273 students — 94.1 percent.

Ridgefield — 350 students — 92.6 percent.

Weston — 150 students — 86.7 percent.

Westport — 394 students — 92.1 percent.

Region 9 — 179 students — 91.3 percent.

Met or exceeded goal in math

Darien — 297 students — 85.8 percent.

New Canaan — 236 students — 81.4 percent.

Ridgefield — 304 students — 80.4 percent.

Weston — 129 students — 74.6 percent.

Westport — 334 students — 78.2 perent.

Region 9 — 150 students — 76.5 perdent.

Statewide

Statewide, the average score in language arts was 515. That is a point below last year and five points lower than in 2016 when school-based SAT testing began.

In math, the average score in 2019 was 501, two points below last year and a point higher than 2016.

Still, state officials say there is some good news. Because the test now counts as a state accountability assessment, the average scores tell how many students are performing at grade level. In language arts, 62 percent of all students met or exceeded the goal while in math, just 41 percent did.

“What this tells us is that a solid majority of our students are meeting achievement benchmark standards,” said Ajit Gopalakrishnan, the chief performance officer for the state Department of Education. “A big chunk are meeting the standards.”

Many more need to meet the standards, he acknowledged, particularly in math, and particularly in high-needs groups, meaning students learning English, with disabilities, or who come from low-income families.

Some 36,916 juniors took the SAT in Connecticut public high schools in March or April. Of those, a larger chunk of the population is now in the high-needs category — 43 percent in 2019 compared with 38 percent in 2016.

In math, while the average score dipped, the percentage of black and Hispanic students meeting the grade level mark improved. The percentage of high-needs students reaching grade level improved slightly in both math and language arts.

Yet there remains a roughly 90-point gap between white students and students who are black, Hispanic or have high needs. The gap between those groups in language arts is roughly 100 points wide.

All the numbers may be viewed at http://edsight.ct.gov/SASPortal/main.do.

Linda Conner Lambeck contributed to this article.