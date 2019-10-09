Wilton Rotary Club accepting grant applications

The Rotary Club of Wilton is accepting grant applications through Oct. 23.

Twice a year, the club distributes community grants to deserving nonprofit service organizations. The club’s grants committee looks for innovative projects and services that respond to community issues and will help to improve quality of life.

All applications and supporting documentation must be received by Oct. 23. The application may be found at wiltonrotaryclub.org.

For more information, email president@wiltonrotaryclub.org.

The Rotary Club supports the community through hands-on projects, fundraising activities, scholarships and charitable grants.

The club meets at 12:15 p.m. each Friday at Rolling Hills Country Club and is open to community members interested in learning more. Over the past 35 years, more than $500,000 has been contributed to the Wilton community and to international projects.

Among the local organizations that have benefited are Wilton Social Services, the Wilton Food Pantry, and nonprofit organizations. The club also instituted the Peace Pole Project, placing 12 peace poles, throughout Wilton, with the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” in 26 languages.