Wilton Rotary Carnival in photos

The Avalanche is a popular ride at the carnival.

The Wilton Rotary Club’s family carnival came to town last weekend. It’s an end-of-summer favorite event that benefits the club’s community improvement projects locally and internationally.

Staged by Tufano Amusements, carnival goers enjoyed more than 14 rides, games of chance, and food.

Rotary Club of Wilton is a service club of volunteers with a goal of providing support and funding for local community improvement projects, nonprofit agencies, youth leadership initiatives, international humanitarian programs, polio eradication worldwide, and high ethical standards in business.

The club has awarded more than $500,000 in grants and gifts to the Wilton community. The club meets every Friday for lunch at Rolling Hills Country Club. Information: president@wiltonrotaryclub.org.