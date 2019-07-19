Wilton Rocks for Food pre-sale tickets on sale

After last year’s Wilton Rocks for Food tickets sold out in eight hours, organizers opened up pre-sale tickets on July 19. Those who make a $500 donation will receive two tickets and their name on the concert’s sponsorship page.

To purchase, visit www.Wiltonrocks.com and click Buy Pre Sale.

Anyone interested in higher levels of personal or corporate sponsorship may click Be a sponsor.

The annual concert, planned for Dec. 7 at Trackside Teen Center, supports the Wilton food pantry and the Connecticut Food Bank. Over the past four years, Wilton Rocks for Food has donated more than $150,000 to The Connecticut Food Bank and more than $130,000 to Wilton’s food pantry.

Begun in 2015 when $26,000 was raised, last year’s event featured 35 musicians and a silent auction with 100 items. A total of $125,000 was raised. Concert organizers hope to raise $150,000 at this year’s concert, with all proceeds going to charity.