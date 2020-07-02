Wilton Revolutionary War cemetery spruced up in time for July Fourth

WILTON — A group of conservation-minded volunteers gathered June 28 to celebrate Independence Day a little early. They spruced up the Comstock Hill Cemetery, the final resting place for seven Revolutionary War patriots: David Dunning III, Thaddeus Keeler, Matthew Mead, James Morgan, Samuel Olmstead, John Rockwell III and David Whitlock.

In partnership with the Wilton Land Conservation Trust and the Drum Hill DAR, they improved trails, removed invasive species, and remembered those who fought for our freedom.

“Partnerships make progress possible,” said David McCarthy, the land trust’s executive director. “We had a great turnout, and that’s because we partnered with the Drum Hill DAR and joined forces with Wilton’s Boy Scout Troop 20.”

The Comstock Hill Cemetery was established circa 1787 and is one of the oldest burial yards in Wilton. It is public open space owned by the land trust and the six Revolutionary War soldiers buried there are honored twice a year with flags and wreaths by the Drum Hill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Thanks to the community’s passion for nature and commitment to conservation, the newly accessible Comstock Hill Cemetery has fewer invasive species, and the trail is safer for visitors.

LeeAnn Schneider, regent of the Drum Hill chapter, thanked the land trust for shining a light on the cemetery and said she hoped the two organizations would continue their partnership. Both encourage members of the community to explore the cemetery and honor the patriots buried there.