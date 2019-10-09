Wilton Restaurant Week begins Oct. 21

Wilton diners can take advantage of special menus and pricing during Restaurant Week, Monday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Presented for the seventh year by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, the fall event includes restaurants not only in Wilton but in Ridgefield and Norwalk. All restaurants and eateries in Wilton, Georgetown and the surrounding area are invited to participate by featuring special culinary selections, one-week-only pricing, prix fixe menus and even coupons to encourage diners to come for lunch or dinner or both.

Restaurant Week offers diners the opportunity to explore new tastes and revisit favorites with destinations that are offering different specials that week. Following are the restaurants participating to date:

Bernard’s of Ridgefield.

Bianco Rosso Wine Bar and Restaurant.

Cactus Rose Restaurant & Tequila Bar.

Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar.

Little Pub.

Marly’s Bar and Bistro.

Mediterraneo.

Milestone.

Oak and Almond.

Parlor.

Red Rooster Pub.

The Schoolhouse at Cannondale.

Wilton Pizza & Pasta.

Participating restaurants will custom-design their own prix-fixe menus, days they participate or offer promotional specials.

For more information, call the Chamber office at 203-762-0567, email info@wiltonchamber.com or visit wiltonchamber.com.