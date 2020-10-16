Wilton Restaurant Week begins Monday

Mario Lopez, owner, left, and Dave Curtis, manager, of Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar in Wilton Center will participate in Wilton’s 9th Annual Restaurant Week, Oct. 19-25. Mario Lopez, owner, left, and Dave Curtis, manager, of Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar in Wilton Center will participate in Wilton’s 9th Annual Restaurant Week, Oct. 19-25. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Restaurant Week begins Monday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The coronavirus pandemic has placed a halt on many events, but it is not stopping Wilton’s 9th Annual Fall Restaurant Week, presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce with Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy. The week runs Monday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 25.

Six restaurants will take part:

Bianco Rosso Wine Bar and Restaurant.

Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar.

Little Pub.

Marly’s Bar & Bistro.

Parlor.

Wilton Pizza & Pasta.

They may offer special culinary selections, one-week-only pricing, prix fixe menus or even coupons to encourage diners to come for lunch or dinner or both.

The restaurants will custom-design their own menus or offer promotional specials. For more information, call the Chamber office at 203-762-0567, visit wiltonchamber.com or email info@wiltonchamber.com.