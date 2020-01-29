Wilton Republicans name 37 to town committee

WILTON — At a caucus earlier this month, the Wilton Republican Town Committee endorsed 37 members for the 2020-2022 term. The number of applicants was short of the maximum of 40 that could have been endorsed.

They are Lianne Acosta-Rua, Anna Marie Bilella, Toni Boucher, Libby Bufano, Lori Bufano, Joseph Burke, Anthony Cenatiempo, Joshua Cole, Don Drummond, Mantango Du, Kim Healy, Rudy Hoefling, Prasad Iyer, William Lalor Gail Lavielle, Carol Lenihan, Chris Lineberger, and Xuehai Ling.

Also endorsed are Ken MacCallum, John Macken, Hella McSweeny, Philip Murphy, Lisa Pojano, Michael Powers, Don Sauvigné, Tracy Scarfi, Nadia Schadlow, Warren Serenbetz, Shri Seshan, Annalisa Stravato, Ray Tobiassen, Patricia Tomasetti, Jillian Warren, Chris Weldon, Jennie Wong, Peter Wrampe and Kathleen Wrampe.

The committee expects to name a chairperson at a future meeting.