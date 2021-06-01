Wilton Republicans' 2021 Lincoln Scholarship awarded to Wilton senior

The Wilton Republican Town Committee (WRTC) has awarded its annual Lincoln Scholarship to Anastasiya Pshyk, a graduating senior at Wilton High School.

Pshyk, who will be studying at SUNY Binghamton in the next academic school year, 2021-2022, won the $1,000 scholarship by writing the best essay on the topic of “What I Would Tell My Freshman Self.” Pshyk submitted one of nearly two dozen essays on the topic. Of those that were submitted by Wilton High School seniors and reviewed by members of the committee, her piece was selected as the winner.

This year’s Lincoln Scholarship was funded by a gift from Dr. Robert and Marilyn Babkowski of Wilton.

Committee members Jill Warren and Gail Lavielle presented the award to Pshyk at the Wilton High School Academic Awards Ceremony.

“On behalf of the Wilton Republican Town Committee, former State Rep. Gail Lavielle and myself are pleased to present the WRTC Lincoln Scholarship, graciously funded by Dr. and Mrs. Babkowski, to Ms. Anastasiya Pshyk,” Warren said.

“Anastasiya's essay exemplified a deep sense of humility and maturity that, when paired with her outstanding academic achievements, will no doubt bring her continued success in her collegiate academic career. It is an honor to have the privilege to award the Lincoln scholarship to such an exceptional, deserving young woman who I am confident will flourish in her further endeavors,” Warren said.

“In her writing, Anastasia displays a wisdom far beyond her years, and it took a great deal of courage to share that wisdom in her essay. I hope she will congratulate herself, as we congratulate her, on this genuine evidence of her humanity, which will serve her very well throughout her life,” Lavielle said.

“We are fortunate that such a person came to Wilton all the way from Ukraine, and could share her talents with us. People like Anastasiya make our town, our country, and our next generation stronger, and we should be very proud of them. I thank Anastasiya for all of her efforts and the insight she has lent us as she strives to meet her own high standards, It's an honor to award her the WRTC Lincoln Scholarship,” Lavielle said.

Pshyk’s essay can be read on the committee’s website at https://wiltongop.org/lincoln-scholarship/.