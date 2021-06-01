Wilton Republicans' 2021 Lincoln Scholarship awarded to Wilton senior

The Wilton Republican Town Committee (WRTC) has awarded its annual Lincoln Scholarship to Anastasiya Pshyk, a graduating senior at Wilton High School.
Pshyk, who will be studying at SUNY Binghamton in the next academic school year, 2021-2022, won the $1,000 scholarship by writing the best essay on the topic of “What I Would Tell My Freshman Self.” Pshyk submitted one of nearly two dozen essays on the topic. Of those that were submitted by Wilton High School seniors and reviewed by members of the committee, her piece was selected as the winner.