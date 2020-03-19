Wilton Republican announces run for 26th District

WILTON — Wilton resident Kim Healy hopes to challenge incumbent state Senator Will Haskell to represent the 26th Senate District in the state legislature in November.

She officially filed the paperwork for her campaign committee with the State Elections Enforcement Committee on Tuesday, March 17, hoping to become the Republican nominee for the two-year seat now held by Haskell, a Democrat.

The 26th district includes all of Redding, Ridgefield and Wilton and part of Bethel, New Canaan, Weston and Westport.

“I decided to run because I am very concerned about the future of our state,” Healy said in a press release. “My husband and I had been very happy living and raising our family here. Then the financial crisis happened, and we are still, after all these years, not seeing the recovery that we should.

“Our friends and businesses are leaving the state in record numbers for better opportunities and more favorable tax treatment. The ongoing tax and spend policy that seems to be the new normal in Hartford has to stop. I believe that we can turn things around, and I am committed to making that happen.”

Healy moved to Wilton in 2008 and has lived in Connecticut since 1994. She is a CPA and a former auditor at Price Waterhouse Coopers. She has more than 20 years of volunteer experience, most notably as a tax preparer for retired individuals and those under certain income levels through the AARP, as the treasurer of the Wilton Library and as a member of the Wilton Woman’s Club. She and her husband have four children, aged 13 to 22.

“I am so excited to be running and I look forward to meeting residents in all of our district’s towns and learning about the issues that matter most to them,” Healy said. “It is because I am committed to putting those issues front and center in Hartford that I will do everything possible to earn their support.”