Wilton Public Schools accepting nominations for its hall of fame

WILTON — Wilton Public Schools is seeking nominations for this year’s inductees to its hall of fame. Completed applications will be accepted through March 15.

The hall of fame was established in 2016 to honor members of the school community who have distinguished themselves in ways that have brought great honor and pride to the community. Induction into the hall of fame is the highest honor the Wilton schools can bestow on an individual.

The inaugural group of hall of fame members was inducted in June 2018 and included:

Soccer star Kristine Lily (WHS Class of 1989).

Former U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli (WHS Class of 1975).

Army Pfc. Nicholas Madaras (WHS Class of 2005/posthumous award).

Music educator John Rhodes (faculty member).

Music educator Chip Gawle (faculty member).

Nominees can be teachers, students, former students or staff members who have in some way attained positive national prominence, or been honored by their peers in a manner reserved for individuals at the top of that particular profession or endeavor.

All candidates must be considered to be individuals of good character. An honoree must demonstrate they are a person of integrity and good moral ethics. Conviction of a felony will prevent an otherwise qualified candidate from consideration.

The 2020 Wilton Public Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on June 3 in the Zellner Gallery.