Wilton Police: Man threatens to shoot driver in road-rage incident

Kirk Andersen of Bridgeport was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Wilton. Kirk Andersen of Bridgeport was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Wilton. Photo: Wilton Police/Contributed Photo Photo: Wilton Police/Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Police: Man threatens to shoot driver in road-rage incident 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton Police received a 911 call regarding a “road rage” type incident on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:13 a.m.

According to police, the caller/victim reported that a vehicle struck the side mirror of his vehicle and continued on driving aggressively. The accused eventually pulled over and approached the victim on foot holding his hand behind his back and saying he was going to shoot him.

The accused, Kirk Andersen, 36, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody and no firearms were located. He was charged with breach of peace and threatening in the first degree. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

This story will be updated as more information is available.