Wilton Police: Driver denies shooting threat

Kirk Andersen of Bridgeport was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Wilton. Kirk Andersen of Bridgeport was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Wilton. Photo: Wilton Police/Contributed Photo Photo: Wilton Police/Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Police: Driver denies shooting threat 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Bridgeport man who was arrested following a traffic incident says he never threatened to shoot the other driver, according to a police report released Monday, Aug. 19.

According to a police press release, officers responded to the area of Danbury and Mountain roads around 7:15 a.m. Friday, after receiving a report about a road rage incident. Police were told a man driving a 1996 Acura 3.5 RL had struck another vehicle while merging at Danbury and Olmstead Hill roads.

Ridgefield police spotted the vehicle and detained the driver, Kirk Anders Anderson, 36, of Howard Avenue in Bridgeport.

After a short investigation, police said they determined a road rage incident occurred and that Anderson reached behind his back and threatened to shoot the other driver. However, Anderson denied the allegation and said he was reaching for his cellphone because he was afraid he was going to get beat up, the police report said.

Anderson was charged with first-degree threatening and breach of peace. He posted a $5,000 bond and has a court date of Aug. 26.