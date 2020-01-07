Wilton Playshop seeks play submissions

The Wilton Playshop is seeking play and musical submissions from directors for its 2020-2021 season.

Submissions and questions may be sent to president@wiltonplayshop.org by Jan. 21, and must include the following to be considered:

Theatrical resume;

List of shows in order of preference with a brief description of the show;

Your vision for each show with as much detail as possible (including technical needs);

Preferred time slot.

The playshop stage is 17 feet wide by 20 feet deep with limited SR wing space. Any preferences for technical staff should be detailed in the submission.

All submissions will be acknowledged upon receipt, however, responses may not be sent until the spring.