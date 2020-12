Contributed photo /

The Wilton Playshop is livestreaming “A Broadway to Holiday Cabaret” Dec. 20, at 3 p.m., on its YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Zoom free of charge. Donations are accepted, and appreciated for people who are able to do so, the theater announced.

Wilton native and singer Sarah Lee Michaels is hosting the virtual event. It will feature a mix of musical theater, jazz singers, favorite holiday songs, and a variety of jazz, and Broadway hits.