Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission candidate: Melissa-Jean Rotini

Melissa-Jean Rotini

Unaffiliated

Planning and Zoning Board candidate

Wilton

Age: 40

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: County of Westchester

Education: Fordham University, Syracuse University, College of Law

The most important issue in this election: I believe more should be done to ensure a thorough review of the impact or lack of impact on municipal services for projects presented to the Board. Currently, many applicants reply upon Town staff to conduct due diligence that I believe should be the initial responsibility of the applicant. Furthermore, the Master Planning initiative needs to be undertaken and completed to create a plan for appropriate and orderly development in Town.

Other issues: The matters that come before Planning and Zoning are complex and need people who are willing to dedicate the necessary time, and have quality experience and knowledge to address those issues.

Family: My husband, Joshua Cole (Board of Selectmen), and I have lived in Wilton since 2007. We have two wonderful daughters, aged 7 and 4, who attend Miller-Driscoll and participate in various activities in Town. I am a municipal attorney who has practiced in the area of municipal law for more than 16 years. During that time, I have handled all manner of litigation, including firefighter and environmental law, and have worked with Fire, Police, Planning, Public Works, and Environmental Facilities departments throughout my legal career. I have recently accepted a position as Director of Environmental Management Operations for the Solid Waste Division of the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Planning and Zoning Board: Commissioner (Appointed), June 2017 - Nov. 2017; Commissioner (Appointed), Feb. 2019 - Present;Master Planning Sub-Committee, May 2019 - Present

Economic Development Commission: Commissioner (Appointed), March 2018 - Feb. 2019; Chair, January 2019-Feb. 2019. POCD Workgroup Liaison, April 2018 - Feb. 2019

Campaign website: None