Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission candidate: Matthew Murphy

Matthew Murphy Matthew Murphy Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission candidate: Matthew Murphy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Matthew Murphy

Republican

Planning and Zoning Commission candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: I am the owner of a business commercial property in Greenwich. As a commercial property owner, I have an understanding of zoning issues and building codes.

Education:

The most important issue in this election: Serving on the commission and being a long-time town resident, I have an understanding of needs of the town. With the goal of keeping the historic charm of the town as well as moving forward with sensible change.

Other issues: I have been involved with the development and management of multiple properties. I have had dealings with several different municipalities on Planning & Zoning issues. Serving on the Planning & Zoning. I have an understanding of the town’s regulation. Serving during the update of the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development gives me a good understanding of the needs of the town.

Family: Married for 27 years, 3 children, my oldest has gone through the Wilton Schools the younger 2 are in Wilton High School

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Planning and Zoning Commission 2017 to present