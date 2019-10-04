Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission candidate: Jill Warren

Jill Warren

Jill Warren

Republican

Planning and Zoning Commission candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: Paralegal for an attorney in Westport who handles lead paint and medical malpractice lawsuits. Has an understanding and appreciation of working with numerous rules and regulations that would be helpful to the position.

The most important issue in this election: Jill will bring a fresh, innovative perspective to the table which will prove beneficial to the efforts to attract future generations while preserving Wilton’s small-town charm. Jill understands the importance of celebrating the town’s history and will ensure that people remember what makes the community so unique. Further, Jill will assist in upholding Wilton’s great reputation as a small town with exceptional people.

Family: Family moved to Wilton from Southern California in 2015. Younger brother graduated from WHS in 2019 and younger sister is a student at Middlebrook.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: None