Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission candidate: Richard Tomasetti

Richard Tomasetti

Republican

Planning and Zoning Commission candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Principal and Owner of Tomasetti Architects LLC, licensed to practice architecture in Connecticut, Delaware, New York and South Carolina. Practice provides a full range of architectural design services to its residential and commercial clients including zoning due diligence, project feasibility and municipal permitting. Having appeared before a full range of municipal land use boards, including Architectural Review Boards, Planning and Zoning Commissions, Zoning Board of Appeals, Costal and Harbor Review Commissions, and Wetland Commissions, Mr. Tomasetti’s experience representing clients in zoning matters qualifies him to hold a position on the Wilton Planning & Zoning board.

The most important issue in this election: If fortunate to be re-elected to the Planning and Zoning Commission I will continue to protect the rights of property owners. Balancing development, preservation, and conservation requires experience and vision. Wilton needs to be proactive in updating our regulations to make sure they are effective and forward thinking. Better regulations can encourage a higher level of design in our built environment and incentivize preservation for everyone’s benefit. I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners in solving the challenges Wilton faces in the second decade of the new millennium.

Family: Wilton native of 52 years. Married to my wife Patty for 21 years, our son Ricky is a Wilton alumnus and a sophomore in college.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Vice Chair Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission; Water Pollution Control Authority; Building Inspector Board of Appeals; Miller-Driscoll Building Committee.