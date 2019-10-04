Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission candidate: Joe Bittner

Joe Bittner

Republican

Planning and Zoning Commission candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: As a luxury home designer, project manager, and studio director (20+ years) Jake Bittner’s professional work threads within frameworks defined by Planning and Zoning in successful towns and cities throughout the country.

The most important issue in this election: Planning and Zoning in America grew from an acknowledgement that creating the very best communities required careful thought and planning to create and administer a framework to shape success. Jake Bittner’s personal and professional experience provides unique insight into all that’s required to achieve prosperous cities and built environments. Success in Wilton’s case requires bridging a broad spectrum of historic, technical, financial, and social considerations. Jake Bittner will be fair and firm while using creative logic to foster the best results for Wilton and it’s residents.

Family: Ten-year resident, married for 19 years, with two children enrolled in Wilton Public Schools 4th (Cider Mill) and 7th grades (Middlebrook).

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: This will be my 1st elected position sought.