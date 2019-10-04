Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission candidate: Florence Johnson

Florence Johnson Florence Johnson Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission candidate: Florence Johnson 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Florence Johnson

Democrat

Planning & Zoning Commission candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Age: 63

Current job/employer: Sacred Heart University

Education: University of California @ Santa Cruz

The most important issue in this election: 1. Insuring Wilton P&Z decisions are fair and just, informed by applicant, business, and resident testimony, developed through transparent processes, and aligned with regulations and the 2029 Plan of Conservation & Development. I’ll collaborate with stakeholders to insure Wilton’s master plan and zoning regulations reflect 21st century best practices.

Other issues: 2. I bring a unique combination of knowledge and skills to the role of Commissioner: lived experience with our town as a former student, parent, and present community member, formal training in drafting, landscape design, conservation, and horticulture, and experience as policy analyst, community educator, systems integrator, and operations manager.

Family: As a family, we enjoy traveling, visiting museums and historic sites, hiking and kayaking, doing puzzles, cooking, and gardening. I work in a dynamic environment for a rapidly growing academic program with thought leaders in the field of social work at Sacred Heart University. My younger daughter, Lila, attends college locally, while my older daughter, Margot, lives and teaches in Southern Maine. Our rescue cat, Gilligan, leads a charmed life.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Wilton Presbyterian Church, Wilton League of Women Voters.

Campaign website: https://wiltondems.org/campaign-2019/