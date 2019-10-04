Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission candidate: Jeremi Bigosinski

Jeremi “Rem” Bigosinski

Democrat

Planning and Zoning Commission candidate

Wilton

Age: 35

Incumbent: No

Current job: Landscape architect/Norwalk Community College adjunct faculty

Education: BFA from University of Connecticut, Fulbright Fellow ’06-’07 / Rhode School of Design, Master of Landscape Architecture (MLA).

The most important issue in this election: To ensure that the 2019 POCD will be implemented and actionable steps taken to improve the quality of life in town that residents desire — without compromising its rural character and the delightful charm of a quintessential New England town.

Other issues: The creation of a more vibrant town center (and Cannondale, Georgetown) that acknowledges the Norwalk River as an important cultural, environmental and economic asset and which can attract young professionals, empty-nesters, and area residents for entertainment purposes, retail services and community.

Family: Married, no children. My wife works at Indeed.com in Stamford. My parents live in New Canaan. Before moving to Wilton, I was a long-time resident of West Norwalk.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals, Alternate (appointed).

Campaign website: https://wiltondems.org/campaign-2019/