WILTON — Since 1994 Alfredo LoPresti has been managing Wilton Pizza in Wilton Center.

“A man of great integrity and humility, he managed with strength, expertise and grace. Unfortunately he has fallen ill with pancreatic cancer and we are all heartbroken,” said Wilton Pizza owner Matt Criscuolo.

“It’s doubtful that he will be returning back to Wilton Pizza.”

Criscuolo said that both Alfredo and his wife Mickey are struggling and he is seeking to offer help by having a fundraiser. From Dec. 14 through 20, a large portion of net profits will go directly to them, he said.

There is also a GoFundMe fundraiser people may donate to.

“Thanks to Alfredo and to all of you,” Criscuolo said.