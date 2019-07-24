Wilton Parks and Recreation launches after-school care

Seeking to meet the needs of Wilton’s families, the Parks and Recreation Department developed and recently opened for registration it’s latest program, Wilton Weekday Warriors, an after-school care program aiming to provide care to children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Work on the program began after continued outreach from parents who sought a program that would instill academic and social growth. According to Parks and Recreation, its staff worked to make the program “dynamic, relaxing, and engaging,” combining “the most important parts of school as well as the most fun parts of recess.”

The program will run from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will follow the school schedule, including time off for snow days and holidays. Children-to-instructor ratios will stay at or below 5:1, ensuring a comprehensive and quality experience, the department said.

Children will be offered down time for free play, organized games, and a healthy snack immediately after school, allowing them to unwind and prepare for the academic portions of after school care. There will be special guests and special events will include Ice Cream Emergency, a walk-in ice cream truck/parlor as well as trips to My Three Sons, a children’s arcade in Norwalk.

Wilton Weekday Warriors kicks off on Aug. 27 at the Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Registration is available online through E-trak at https://bit.ly/30QjL0U. Registration is also available in person at the Parks and Recreation Department at Comstock Community Center.

Questions and comments may be directed to the Parks and Recreation office at 203-834-6234 or emailed to kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org.