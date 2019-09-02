Wilton Parks and Rec opens fall registration

As the summer season winds down, Wilton Parks and Recreation is preparing for the fall by opening registration for its autumn programs.

The department’s offerings span a wide range of interests. Among the most popular are Mike Garrity’s Basketball, Dodgeball and Gym Class Heroes, all making another appearance. Some newer programs such as Code Ninjas — a computer-based camp that teaches kids to design and code video games — will be making its debut.

There will also be specialty courses unveiled, such as a women’s self-defense course designed for young women heading off to college or working women looking to learn self-defense tactics.

Most programs are conducted at the Comstock Community Center, so families looking to attend different programs won’t need to make multiple trips.

There are also discounts applied to fall and winter sign-ups for children already attending Wilton Weekday Warriors, Comstock’s after-school care program.

Those interested may learn more by accessing E-trak — the department’s specialized software program — or by stopping by Parks and Recreation at the Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

Parks and Recreation has also released its Fall/Winter 2019-2020 brochure to accompany the digital E-trak platform. The brochure is now available for pickup at Parks and Recreation or may be accessed at https://bit.ly/2kqBxIv.

Questions and comments should be directed to the ffice at 203-834-6234 or emailed to kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org.