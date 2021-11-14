Wilton PD, first responders shave heads in support of fellow officer diagnosed with breast cancer
Members of the Wilton Police Department, along with the Fire Department and Highway Department, shaved their heads Thursday in solidarity with police officer Elise Ackerman after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
WILTON — On Thursday behind the police headquarters, the brooms and dustpans were brought out to collect piles of hair from a number of police officers, firefighters and Highway Department members.
Far from a random impromptu haircut, many of the town’s first responders chose to shave their heads to stand in solidarity with one of their own — Wilton Police School Resource Officer Elise Ackerman — who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
