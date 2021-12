Alex von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — Schools had a “day without incident” on Dec. 17 after police increased their presence due to rumors of threats made on social media.

Police Capt. Robert Cipolla said Monday that the concerns derived from social media did not materialize at the school buildings. These rumors originated from the social media app TikTok and come after a number of school hoaxes in the state in recent weeks.