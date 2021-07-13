Wilton P&Z tells housing developer to offer more amenities, address density concerns

3
WILTON — A plan to bring over 200 new apartments to Wilton has a chance to move forward, but only if concerns over density, accessibility and lack of amenities are properly addressed, according to the head of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
A local developer presented his proposal to bring two large residential properties to town to the group on Monday, days after receiving a critical response from Wilton’s Architectural Review Board. The commissioners’ rhetoric wasn’t quite as harsh as the ARB’s, but multiple members did voice concerns with various elements of the projects.