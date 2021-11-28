Wilton P&Z positively reviews proposals ahead of final vote

WILTON — The current Planning and Zoning Commission members mostly agreed Monday in their support for two major projects that have gone through many pre-application reviews and public hearings with varying levels of resident pushback.
A 173-unit apartment complex proposed at 141 Danbury Road and a new regional headquarters for the Connecticut Humane Society at 863-875 Danbury Road have been discussed at length with the commission and commented on by the public. In fact, a possible vote was postponed due to a lengthy public hearing session on the Human Society proposal earlier this month where numerous residents cited noise concerns from dogs barking and fears of enhanced traffic.